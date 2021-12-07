Financial Comparison: GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV)

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK) and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Risk & Volatility

GeoPark has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its share price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ovintiv has a beta of 3.63, meaning that its share price is 263% more volatile than the S&P 500.

47.9% of GeoPark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.1% of Ovintiv shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Ovintiv shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares GeoPark and Ovintiv’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GeoPark -16.02% N/A -1.03% Ovintiv -8.50% 29.47% 8.20%

Dividends

GeoPark pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Ovintiv pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. GeoPark pays out -10.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Ovintiv pays out -24.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Ovintiv has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Ovintiv is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for GeoPark and Ovintiv, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GeoPark 0 0 0 0 N/A Ovintiv 0 4 19 0 2.83

GeoPark presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 65.43%. Ovintiv has a consensus target price of $37.05, suggesting a potential upside of 5.37%. Given GeoPark’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe GeoPark is more favorable than Ovintiv.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares GeoPark and Ovintiv’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GeoPark $393.69 million 1.87 -$232.95 million ($1.57) -7.70 Ovintiv $6.09 billion 1.51 -$6.10 billion ($2.27) -15.49

GeoPark has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ovintiv. Ovintiv is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GeoPark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Ovintiv beats GeoPark on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GeoPark

GeoPark Ltd. engages in the exploration, development and production for oil and gas reserves. It operates through the following geographical segments: Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Ecuador, and Corporate. The company was founded by Gerald Eugene O’Shaughnessy and James Franklin Park in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Condes, Chile.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta. Its other upstream assets comprise Eagle Ford in south Texas, Bakken in North Dakota, and Uinta in central Utah; and Duvernay in west central Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Wheatland in southern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Encana Corporation and changed its name to Ovintiv Inc. in January 2020. Ovintiv Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

