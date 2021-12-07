Financial Contrast: First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) vs. Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED)

First Western Financial (NASDAQ:MYFW) and Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get First Western Financial alerts:

This table compares First Western Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Western Financial 23.17% 14.45% 1.15% Guaranty Federal Bancshares 16.72% 9.89% 0.77%

This is a breakdown of current ratings for First Western Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Western Financial 0 0 1 0 3.00 Guaranty Federal Bancshares 0 0 1 0 3.00

First Western Financial presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, suggesting a potential downside of 15.99%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a consensus price target of $22.00, suggesting a potential downside of 31.27%. Given First Western Financial’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe First Western Financial is more favorable than Guaranty Federal Bancshares.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First Western Financial and Guaranty Federal Bancshares’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Western Financial $104.51 million 2.29 $24.53 million $2.89 10.30 Guaranty Federal Bancshares $50.94 million 2.75 $6.83 million $2.09 15.32

First Western Financial has higher revenue and earnings than Guaranty Federal Bancshares. First Western Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Guaranty Federal Bancshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

45.6% of First Western Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.9% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of First Western Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 31.6% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

First Western Financial has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its stock price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Guaranty Federal Bancshares has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its stock price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

First Western Financial beats Guaranty Federal Bancshares on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

First Western Financial Company Profile

First Western Financial, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth managements services. It operates through the following business segments: Wealth Management, Capital Management, and Mortgage. The Wealth Management segment consists of operations relating to its fully integrated wealth management business. The Capital Management segment includes operations relating to its institutional investment management services over proprietary fixed income, high yield and equity strategies, including acting as the advisor of three owned, managed and rated proprietary mutual funds. The Mortgage segment consists of operations relating to the origination and sale of residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by Scott C. Wylie and Warren Joseph Olsen in 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Company Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It focuses on investing deposits in commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential mortgage loans, construction loans, permanent one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, business, consumer and other loans. The company was founded in September 1997 and is headquartered in Springfield, MO.

Receive News & Ratings for First Western Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Western Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.