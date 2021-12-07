Financial Review: Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) and Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) are both large-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Roblox and Paylocity’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Roblox $923.89 million 63.28 -$253.25 million N/A N/A Paylocity $635.63 million 21.19 $70.82 million $1.58 154.89

Paylocity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Roblox.

Profitability

This table compares Roblox and Paylocity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Roblox -24.52% -108.53% -14.85% Paylocity 13.10% 16.89% 2.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Roblox and Paylocity, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Roblox 1 1 10 0 2.75 Paylocity 0 4 7 0 2.64

Roblox currently has a consensus target price of $102.36, suggesting a potential downside of 9.61%. Paylocity has a consensus target price of $289.88, suggesting a potential upside of 18.45%. Given Paylocity’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Paylocity is more favorable than Roblox.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

41.5% of Roblox shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.4% of Paylocity shares are held by institutional investors. 28.8% of Paylocity shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Paylocity beats Roblox on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Roblox Company Profile

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. It offers Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital worlds; and Roblox Studio, a toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences and other content. The company also provides Roblox Cloud, a solution that provides services and infrastructure to power the human co-experience platform. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. Roblox Corporation was incorporated in 2004 and is based in San Mateo, California.

Paylocity Company Profile

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

