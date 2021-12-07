Financial Survey: Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) & Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) and Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Five Star Bancorp alerts:

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Veritex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Five Star Bancorp 46.12% 22.87% 1.83% Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37%

33.7% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.6% of Veritex shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Five Star Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 4.7% of Veritex shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Five Star Bancorp and Veritex, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Five Star Bancorp 0 0 3 0 3.00 Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33

Five Star Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $29.67, suggesting a potential downside of 6.91%. Veritex has a consensus target price of $44.67, suggesting a potential upside of 10.67%. Given Veritex’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Veritex is more favorable than Five Star Bancorp.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Five Star Bancorp and Veritex’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Five Star Bancorp $83.69 million 6.56 $35.93 million N/A N/A Veritex $369.19 million 5.39 $73.88 million $2.42 16.68

Veritex has higher revenue and earnings than Five Star Bancorp.

Dividends

Five Star Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.0%. Veritex pays out 33.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Veritex is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Veritex beats Five Star Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Five Star Bancorp Company Profile

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; commercial land and construction loans; farmland loans; residential real estate and construction loans; and consumer and other loans. The company also offers debit cards; and remote deposit capture, online and mobile banking, and direct deposit services. It operates seven branch offices and two loan production offices in Northern California. Five Star Bancorp was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Rancho Cordova, California.

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Receive News & Ratings for Five Star Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Star Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.