Financial Survey: Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) versus Graham (NYSE:GHM)

Zurn Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) and Graham (NYSE:GHM) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Zurn Water Solutions and Graham, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Zurn Water Solutions 0 1 2 0 2.67 Graham 0 0 2 0 3.00

Zurn Water Solutions presently has a consensus target price of $41.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.35%. Graham has a consensus target price of $13.35, suggesting a potential upside of 5.12%. Given Zurn Water Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Zurn Water Solutions is more favorable than Graham.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Graham’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Zurn Water Solutions $2.07 billion 2.16 $48.50 million $1.80 20.46 Graham $97.49 million 1.39 $2.37 million ($0.21) -60.47

Zurn Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Graham. Graham is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Zurn Water Solutions and Graham’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Zurn Water Solutions 10.48% 15.67% 6.87% Graham -2.03% -2.00% -1.20%

Risk and Volatility

Zurn Water Solutions has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Graham has a beta of 0.72, indicating that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.2% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.0% of Graham shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Zurn Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.5% of Graham shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Zurn Water Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.3%. Graham pays an annual dividend of $0.44 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Zurn Water Solutions pays out 6.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Graham pays out -209.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Graham is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Zurn Water Solutions beats Graham on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Zurn Water Solutions

Zurn Water Solutions Corp. engages in the manufacture of engineered power transmission, aerospace, and other precision motion technology products. The firm operates through two segments: Process & Motion Control platform, and Water Management platform. The Process & Motion Control platform designs, manufactures, markets and services a range of engineered mechanical components used within systems. The Process & Motion Control portfolio includes motion control products, shaft management products, aerospace components and related value-added services. Its Process & Motion Control brands include Rexnord, Rex, Euroflex, Falk, FlatTop, Link-Belt, Thomas and Tollok. The Water Management platform designs, procures and markets products that provide and enhance water quality, safety, flow control and conservation. The Water Management product portfolio includes professional grade water control and safety, water distribution and drainage, finish plumbing and site works products. Its products are marketed and sold under various brand names, including Zurn, Wilkins and VAG.The company was founded by Christopher W. Levalley, F. W. Sivyer and W. A. Draves in 1891 and is headquartered in Milwaukee

About Graham

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

