Finnovate Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:FNVTU) Quiet Period To End on December 14th

Finnovate Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:FNVTU) quiet period is set to end on Tuesday, December 14th. Finnovate Acquisition had issued 15,000,000 shares in its public offering on November 4th. The total size of the offering was $150,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During Finnovate Acquisition’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

NASDAQ:FNVTU opened at $10.13 on Tuesday. Finnovate Acquisition has a 1-year low of $10.05 and a 1-year high of $10.27.

