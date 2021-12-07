First American Trust FSB Acquires 2,440 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,742 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,440 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for approximately 2.1% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Facebook were worth $14,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Facebook in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on FB. Jefferies Financial Group set a $420.00 target price on shares of Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 target price (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC upgraded Facebook from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt dropped their price target on Facebook from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Facebook has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

Shares of FB stock opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $884.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.69, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $244.61 and a 1-year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.52 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.71 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 52,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.91, for a total value of $16,595,757.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.87, for a total value of $41,124.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock valued at $570,251,267. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

