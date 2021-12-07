First American Trust FSB Buys 1,088 Shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM)

First American Trust FSB increased its stake in Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,594 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Anthem accounts for 1.3% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Anthem were worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Anthem in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Anthem by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $386.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $425.00 to $486.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Anthem from $460.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Anthem has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $464.47.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $403.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $97.96 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Anthem, Inc. has a 1-year low of $286.04 and a 1-year high of $439.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $410.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $392.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $35.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Anthem, Inc. will post 25.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is 20.29%.

In other news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total transaction of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

