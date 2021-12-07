First American Trust FSB Has $10.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

First American Trust FSB decreased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 52.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,509 shares of the company’s stock after selling 102,517 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 1.6% of First American Trust FSB’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. First American Trust FSB owned approximately 0.06% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $10,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 105,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Edge Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period. AMG National Trust Bank boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 258,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454 shares during the period. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 23.0% in the 2nd quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 58,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $118.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.64 and a 200-day moving average of $118.08. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a one year low of $92.95 and a one year high of $124.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $1.032 per share. This represents a $4.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.