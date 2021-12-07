First American Trust FSB Has $4.54 Million Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

First American Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,102 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,436 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SLB. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schlumberger in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schlumberger by 83.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $30.01 on Tuesday. Schlumberger Limited has a twelve month low of $21.08 and a twelve month high of $36.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $32.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.78. The company has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 7.44%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.94 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 42.74%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Schlumberger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Benchmark began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities began coverage on Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.72.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

