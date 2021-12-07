First American Trust FSB Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

First American Trust FSB increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,050 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,390 shares during the quarter. NXP Semiconductors makes up approximately 1.2% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth approximately $248,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $623,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 74.0% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NXP Semiconductors by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $245.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Argus started coverage on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.84.

Shares of NXPI stock opened at $224.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.18 and its 200-day moving average is $206.72. The stock has a market cap of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.63, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.39. NXP Semiconductors has a 52-week low of $152.93 and a 52-week high of $234.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.563 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 39.75%.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.32, for a total value of $211,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,792 shares in the company, valued at $801,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

