First American Trust FSB Increases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

First American Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 106,644 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,103 shares during the quarter. CVS Health accounts for approximately 1.4% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 96.1% in the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS opened at $92.65 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $122.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $96.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $89.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.52 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 34.97%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.75.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 28,159 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $2,534,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 219,786 shares of company stock worth $20,159,576. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.