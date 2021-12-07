First American Trust FSB Increases Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

First American Trust FSB grew its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 2.0% of First American Trust FSB’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in V. Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.1% in the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 210,478 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $49,214,000 after buying an additional 4,292 shares during the last quarter. WT Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 8.7% in the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.5% in the second quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 957,489 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $223,880,000 after buying an additional 23,429 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 1.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 168,863 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $39,484,000 after buying an additional 2,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $11,566,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on V shares. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $284.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $286.00 to $263.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $270.11.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.44, for a total transaction of $2,377,840.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.58, for a total transaction of $2,048,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 49,387 shares of company stock worth $10,569,980 in the last 90 days. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of V opened at $202.68 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $215.39 and its 200 day moving average is $227.32. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.10 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $390.23 billion, a PE ratio of 36.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit-card processor reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. Visa had a net margin of 51.07% and a return on equity of 37.62%. The company had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 7.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 26.64%.

About Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

