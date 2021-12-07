First American Trust FSB Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First American Trust FSB lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 173,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,664 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $23,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 332.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 451.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Founders Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.07 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $116.08 and a 12 month high of $145.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.83.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

