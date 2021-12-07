First American Trust FSB Purchases 2,565 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

First American Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,544 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $6,569,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi bought a new stake in Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $416,728,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 22.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,255,973 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $811,291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,776 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 85.4% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,703,256 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $302,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 361.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,588,529 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $177,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 11th. MKM Partners raised shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $144.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.57.

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $113.36 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $112.20 and its 200-day moving average is $114.46. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $95.92 and a 12-month high of $126.32. The firm has a market cap of $132.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The coffee company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.22 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. Starbucks’s revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.21%.

In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gina Woods sold 4,030 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.41, for a total value of $457,042.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.