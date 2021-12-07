First American Trust FSB Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 20.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 57,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.8% during the second quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,069,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the second quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 61,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,364,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 232.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% during the second quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 107,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 6,430 shares in the last quarter. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 8,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $1,204,266.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.00, for a total transaction of $7,300,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 151,249 shares of company stock worth $22,257,187 over the last 90 days. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $146.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $163.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $149.41.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $152.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $141.24. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $121.54 and a 52-week high of $152.38. The firm has a market cap of $368.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.02. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 31.49%. The business had revenue of $20.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.8698 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.62%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment comprises of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

