First American Trust FSB Sells 8,807 Shares of Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

First American Trust FSB cut its holdings in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,858 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,807 shares during the quarter. First American Trust FSB’s holdings in Steel Dynamics were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of STLD. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Steel Dynamics by 12.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 256,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 28,050 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 3,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Steel Dynamics by 65.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,970 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. 79.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STLD has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Steel Dynamics from $87.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut Steel Dynamics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.25.

Shares of NASDAQ STLD opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.90 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.77 and a twelve month high of $74.37.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 17th. The basic materials company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 14.72% and a return on equity of 50.02%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 118.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 16.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.38%.

In other news, CEO Mark D. Millett sold 67,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.34, for a total transaction of $4,490,289.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Miguel Alvarez sold 8,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $555,672.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Steel Dynamics, Inc engages in the manufacture of steel products and metal recycling. It operates through the following segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment consists of sheet products including hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel; long products including structural steel beams, pilings, and standard and premium grade rail; and steel finishing services such as turning, polishing, straightening, chamfering, threading, and precision saw-cutting.

