First American Trust FSB Takes Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First American Trust FSB acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 155,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $12,244,000. NextEra Energy comprises approximately 1.8% of First American Trust FSB’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 35.0% during the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 90.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $89.15 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $174.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.29, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.29.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 26th will be given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In related news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total transaction of $399,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric E. Silagy sold 62,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $5,435,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 101,448 shares of company stock worth $8,798,078. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on NEE shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.29.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

