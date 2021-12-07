First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Hits New 52-Week High at $63.72

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $63.72 and last traded at $63.31, with a volume of 23904 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $62.60.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FR. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of First Industrial Realty Trust to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.25.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.39. The company has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.89.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. First Industrial Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 83.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 727 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 109.0% in the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 97.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. 96.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR)

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

See Also: Google Finance

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.