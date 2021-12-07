First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.50. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 71.25% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.
Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About First Industrial Realty Trust
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.
