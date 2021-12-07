First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Rating Increased to Buy at TD Securities

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) was upgraded by research analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $18.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $19.50. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 71.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $13.75 to $13.25 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $62.60 on Tuesday. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $40.08 and a 52-week high of $63.47. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16). First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 51.46% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $121.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 44,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 300,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 15,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. 96.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

