First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.
TSE FR traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.46. 268,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,787. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.14 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.11.
In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,100. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892 in the last ninety days.
First Majestic Silver Company Profile
First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.
Featured Article: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?
Receive News & Ratings for First Majestic Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Majestic Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.