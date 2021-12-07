First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) Upgraded to Buy at TD Securities

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) was upgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a C$18.00 target price on the mining company’s stock. TD Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 24.48% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Cormark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver to C$18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$13.25 price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of First Majestic Silver from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.38.

TSE FR traded up C$0.41 on Tuesday, hitting C$14.46. 268,256 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,787. First Majestic Silver has a 52-week low of C$13.14 and a 52-week high of C$30.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$15.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$17.11.

First Majestic Silver (TSE:FR) (NYSE:AG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The mining company reported C($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$156.95 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that First Majestic Silver will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Douglas John Penrose sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.27, for a total value of C$171,242.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$446,585.91. Also, Senior Officer Todd Olson Anthony bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$13.72 per share, for a total transaction of C$68,600.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 42,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$583,100. Insiders have sold 182,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,059,892 in the last ninety days.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares.

