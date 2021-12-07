First National Financial (OTCMKTS:FNLIF) Shares Up 2%

First National Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FNLIF)’s share price shot up 2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $32.29 and last traded at $32.29. 100 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.67.

Several brokerages have issued reports on FNLIF. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of First National Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$47.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of First National Financial from C$50.00 to C$48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.32.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.47.

First National Financial Corp. engages in the provision of mortgage banking services. It operates through the Residential and Commercial segments. The Residential segment includes single-family residential mortgages. The Commercial segment deals with multi-unit residential and commercial mortgages. The company was founded by Stephen J.

