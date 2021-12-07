First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 47.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,414 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 0.07% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FTSM. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 123.7% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 306,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after buying an additional 169,288 shares in the last quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 60.9% in the second quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 309,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,540,000 after buying an additional 117,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 116.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,941,000 after buying an additional 116,000 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 365.1% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 126,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,607,000 after buying an additional 99,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 475,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,525,000 after buying an additional 88,576 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTSM opened at $59.83 on Tuesday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.81 and a one year high of $60.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.89.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.014 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th.

