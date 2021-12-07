First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) Holdings Lifted by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF (NASDAQ:LDSF) by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,437 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.96% of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF worth $1,934,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LDSF. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 38.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sterling Manor Financial LLC now owns 242,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after purchasing an additional 39,822 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 84.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 83,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 37,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 472,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,586,000 after acquiring an additional 168,369 shares during the period. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF by 98.3% in the 2nd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 114,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,000 after acquiring an additional 56,934 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:LDSF traded down $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,975. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.07 and its 200 day moving average is $20.18. First Trust Low Duration Strategic Focus ETF has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $20.58.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were paid a $0.029 dividend. This represents a $0.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

