First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Shares Acquired by Echo Wealth Management LLC

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) by 12.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,253 shares during the quarter. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of FMB traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.98. The company had a trading volume of 1,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,789. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $56.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.16. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.99 and a 52 week high of $57.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd.

