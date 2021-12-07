First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) is Echo Wealth Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Echo Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,812 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the quarter. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up 8.5% of Echo Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Echo Wealth Management LLC owned 0.11% of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF worth $7,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDVY. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $1,321,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 49,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 2,599 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 175.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 44,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 28,463 shares during the last quarter.

RDVY traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $51.14. The stock had a trading volume of 3,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 863,718. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.99. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $38.63 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.131 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd.

