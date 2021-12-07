First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (NYSEARCA:FVD) shot up 0.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $41.84 and last traded at $41.71. 757,569 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,015,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.69.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Petix & Botte Co increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Petix & Botte Co now owns 176,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,021,000 after buying an additional 9,108 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 92,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,698,000 after buying an additional 12,642 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 62,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after buying an additional 13,115 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 115,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,576,000 after buying an additional 5,655 shares during the period.

First Trust Value Line Dividend Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Value Line Dividend Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index.

