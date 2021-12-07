FirstGroup (OTCMKTS:FGROY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1.40

FirstGroup plc (OTCMKTS:FGROY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40, with a volume of 5000 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of FirstGroup in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group downgraded shares of FirstGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.29 and its 200-day moving average is $1.21.

FirstGroup Plc engages in the provision of passenger transport services. It operates through the following segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment provides transportation among students in North America. The First Transit segment offers public transit management and contracting services in North America.

