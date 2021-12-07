FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stock Position Boosted by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,246,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,542 shares during the quarter. FirstService makes up about 3.1% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 2.84% of FirstService worth $225,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FSV. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new position in FirstService in the second quarter valued at $53,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in FirstService by 10.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,806,370 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $315,596,000 after purchasing an additional 171,464 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in FirstService by 5.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,728,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $367,470,000 after purchasing an additional 86,819 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 3,271,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,211,000 after purchasing an additional 83,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of FirstService by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,292,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $221,344,000 after purchasing an additional 70,614 shares in the last quarter. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FSV has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of FirstService from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of FirstService from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of FirstService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. CIBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $191.00 price target on shares of FirstService in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of FirstService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.60.

FSV stock traded up $6.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $198.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 334 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,987. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $192.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.34. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of 67.20 and a beta of 0.89. FirstService Co. has a 12 month low of $127.61 and a 12 month high of $202.78.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.70. FirstService had a net margin of 3.99% and a return on equity of 17.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.183 dividend. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.52%.

About FirstService

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

