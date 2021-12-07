Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $33.98

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.98 and last traded at $31.87, with a volume of 99653 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $31.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Star Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $26.72.

Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.18. Five Star Bancorp had a net margin of 46.12% and a return on equity of 22.87%. Equities research analysts expect that Five Star Bancorp will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,118,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new stake in Five Star Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,513,000. Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $9,840,000. Finally, BHZ Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Five Star Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.69% of the company’s stock.

About Five Star Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBC)

Five Star Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Five Star Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company accepts various deposits, such as money market, noninterest-bearing and interest checking accounts, checking and savings accounts, and time deposits.

