Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLXN) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.60.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FLXN. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $25.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James lowered shares of Flexion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Flexion Therapeutics by 991.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,179 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 3,796 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Flexion Therapeutics by 35.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Flexion Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. 90.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flexion Therapeutics stock opened at $9.12 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.61. Flexion Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.30 and a twelve month high of $13.66. The firm has a market cap of $458.93 million, a P/E ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.53.

Flexion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FLXN) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $21.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.81 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Flexion Therapeutics will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Flexion Therapeutics

Flexion Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of novel and local therapies. It specializes in the treatment of patients with musculoskeletal conditions including osteoarthritis. It offers products under the Zilretta brand, an extended-release corticosteroid approved to manage osteoarthritis knee pain.

