Flint A. Lane Purchases 65,614 Shares of BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) Stock

BTRS Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BTRS) CEO Flint A. Lane bought 65,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, for a total transaction of $459,298.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:BTRS traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,742,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 965,404. BTRS Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.61 and a 12-month high of $19.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -8.52 and a beta of 0.21.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). As a group, analysts forecast that BTRS Holdings Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on BTRS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BTRS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BTRS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $20.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BTRS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of BTRS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors own 75.99% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

