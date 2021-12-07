Flow Price Tops $10.05 (FLOW)

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 7th. One Flow coin can now be bought for about $10.05 or 0.00019964 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flow has traded 19.9% lower against the dollar. Flow has a total market capitalization of $3.17 billion and $122.85 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.69 or 0.00058949 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4,243.29 or 0.08425503 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.32 or 0.00058210 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,951.03 or 1.01168696 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.75 or 0.00076945 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002660 BTC.

About Flow

Flow launched on May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,378,211,739 coins and its circulating supply is 315,588,776 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

Flow Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flow directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flow should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flow using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

