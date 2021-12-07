Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $943.03 Million

Analysts forecast that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will announce sales of $943.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $948.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $937.00 million. Flowserve posted sales of $985.31 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full-year sales of $3.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.57 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $3.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Flowserve had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business had revenue of $866.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.98 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FLS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.25.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 2,988.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,386,000 after buying an additional 568,971 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowserve by 91.6% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,107,165 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,385,000 after buying an additional 529,251 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Flowserve by 10.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,427,674 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,843,000 after purchasing an additional 500,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Flowserve by 148.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 608,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,055,000 after purchasing an additional 363,066 shares during the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:FLS opened at $31.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.69. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $29.54 and a fifty-two week high of $44.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

