Fluence Energy Inc’s Quiet Period Will Expire on December 7th (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Fluence Energy’s (NASDAQ:FLNC) quiet period will expire on Tuesday, December 7th. Fluence Energy had issued 31,000,000 shares in its IPO on October 28th. The total size of the offering was $868,000,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders that worked on the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fluence Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.46.

Fluence Energy stock opened at $32.57 on Tuesday. Fluence Energy has a twelve month low of $27.48 and a twelve month high of $39.40.

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

