Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $7.37

Shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.37 and last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 100 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of -65.38 and a beta of -0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.31 and its 200-day moving average is $10.77.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:VIAAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The transportation company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft had a negative net margin of 10.54% and a negative return on equity of 2.73%. The company had revenue of $172.00 million during the quarter.

Flughafen Wien Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction and operation of civil airports and related facilities in Austria. It manages the Vienna airport. The company operates through five segments: Airport, Handling & Security Services, Retail & Properties, Malta, and Other.

