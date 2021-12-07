FlypMe Tops 24-Hour Volume of $728.00 (FYP)

FlypMe (CURRENCY:FYP) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 7th. In the last week, FlypMe has traded 15.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. FlypMe has a total market capitalization of $1.32 million and $728.00 worth of FlypMe was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FlypMe coin can currently be bought for $0.0750 or 0.00000145 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004820 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001936 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.57 or 0.00039816 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00007746 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $108.54 or 0.00210056 BTC.

About FlypMe

FlypMe (FYP) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2017. FlypMe’s total supply is 35,277,363 coins and its circulating supply is 17,638,681 coins. The Reddit community for FlypMe is /r/flypme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . FlypMe’s official Twitter account is @flyp_me and its Facebook page is accessible here . FlypMe’s official website is flyp.me

According to CryptoCompare, “FlypMe is a crypto-to-crypto exchange. FYP is an ERC20 token created by FlypMe. 50% of the net profits generated by FlypMe exchange will be distributed to FYP token owners in proportion to the number of tokens held. Owning FYP Tokens will enable the contributors to also participate in the policy-making of FlypMe including proposing new features and voting for key decisions. “

Buying and Selling FlypMe

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FlypMe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FlypMe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FlypMe using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

