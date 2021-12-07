Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) Sees Large Volume Increase

Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 55,531 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 517,611 shares.The stock last traded at $41.68 and had previously closed at $41.35.

Several equities analysts recently commented on FLYW shares. Citigroup upped their target price on Flywire from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Flywire from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Flywire from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Flywire from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.11.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $67.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.32 million. On average, analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Flywire news, General Counsel Peter Butterfield sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.47, for a total transaction of $347,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael G. Ellis sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $542,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 105,526 shares of company stock valued at $4,422,533 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLYW. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Flywire in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Flywire during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Flywire during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

