Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) Shares Down 0.2%

Fomo Etf (BATS:FOMO) shares fell 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.19 and last traded at $23.24. 882 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.28.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.94.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Receive News & Ratings for Fomo Etf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fomo Etf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.