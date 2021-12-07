Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Purchases $64,800.00 in Stock

Forian Inc. (NASDAQ:FORA) Director Martin J. Wygod bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.10 per share, for a total transaction of $64,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FORA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.37. 45,712 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 87,434. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.83. Forian Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.06 and a 12 month high of $45.00.

Get Forian alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Forian from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Forian by 113.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Forian by 177.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Forian in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Forian by 14.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Forian in the first quarter worth approximately $68,000.

About Forian

Helix Technologies, Inc (OTCQB: HLIX) is a provider of critical infrastructure services for the legal cannabis industry, helping owners and operators of licensed cannabis businesses stay competitive and compliant while mitigating risk in an ever-changing and expanding frontier market. Through our Critical Infrastructure Services Platform, Helix Technologies provides a unique suite of technology solutions to legal cannabis operators that facilitate compliant product movements on a global scale, providing confidence to governments, peace of mind to consumers, and access to a global cannabis supply chain.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Forian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.