Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) Stock Price Up 1.7%

Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) rose 1.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $24.52 and last traded at $24.40. Approximately 4,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 13,672 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.63 and a 200-day moving average of $24.98.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Formidable ETF stock. Formidable Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Formidable ETF (NYSEARCA:FORH) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 849,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,024,000. Formidable ETF accounts for about 4.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 91.83% of Formidable ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

