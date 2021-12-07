Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) Shares Down 0.8%

Shares of Formula One Group (NASDAQ:FWONK) fell 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $61.49 and last traded at $61.54. 3,181 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 868,395 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.05.

Several research firms recently commented on FWONK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Formula One Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Pivotal Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Formula One Group in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Formula One Group from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.96.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 13,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Formula One Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 84.9% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Formula One Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Formula One Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1, and Corporate and Other. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora.

