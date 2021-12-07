Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) Stock Holdings Increased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Forrester Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORR) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,755 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,856 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.24% of Forrester Research worth $2,095,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FORR. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 267.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 973 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 1,372.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 3,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Forrester Research by 115,200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,459 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 3,456 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.90% of the company’s stock.

FORR stock opened at $57.04 on Tuesday. Forrester Research, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.40 and a 52-week high of $60.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.98.

Forrester Research (NASDAQ:FORR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.24. Forrester Research had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The firm had revenue of $118.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Forrester Research, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Scott Chouinard sold 8,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.64, for a total transaction of $491,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gretchen Teichgraeber sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.95, for a total transaction of $59,950.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,906 shares of company stock worth $757,266 over the last ninety days. 41.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FORR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forrester Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Forrester Research from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Forrester Research Company Profile

Forrester Research, Inc engages in the provision of advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Events. The Research segment includes the revenues of the research, connect, and analytics products. The Consulting segment consists of project consulting organization.

