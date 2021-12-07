Fortress Biotech’s (FBIO) “Positive” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO)‘s stock had its “positive” rating reissued by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $20.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Fortress Biotech from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortress Biotech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.25.

Get Fortress Biotech alerts:

NASDAQ FBIO opened at $2.49 on Tuesday. Fortress Biotech has a 1-year low of $2.36 and a 1-year high of $6.10. The company has a market capitalization of $248.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 2.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.06). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 59.81% and a negative return on equity of 17.04%. The company had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.41 million. On average, analysts predict that Fortress Biotech will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FBIO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Fortress Biotech by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 240,332 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $774,000 after buying an additional 14,377 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Fortress Biotech by 319.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 21.2% in the third quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 53,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in Fortress Biotech by 75.0% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 278,223 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 119,200 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 89,018 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 10,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortress Biotech Company Profile

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Fortress Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortress Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.