ForTube Market Capitalization Reaches $45.59 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on December 7th. Over the last seven days, ForTube has traded down 7.3% against the dollar. ForTube has a total market cap of $45.59 million and $13.78 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0713 or 0.00000140 BTC on major exchanges.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About ForTube

ForTube is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. The official message board for ForTube is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

Buying and Selling ForTube

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ForTube directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ForTube should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ForTube using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

