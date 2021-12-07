Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) Sets New 1-Year High at $110.71

Shares of Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $110.71 and last traded at $110.41, with a volume of 1018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $106.38.

FWRD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Forward Air from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Forward Air from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Strong Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.75.

The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 48.35 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.94.

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $419.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.53 million. Forward Air had a return on equity of 17.06% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Forward Air Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Forward Air’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.18%.

In other news, insider Michael L. Hance sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.68, for a total transaction of $353,713.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 100.0% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 360 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,509 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 5.7% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in Forward Air by 1.1% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 19,779 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,775,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 97.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD)

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

