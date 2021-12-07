Founders Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Founders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,563 shares of the social networking company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Facebook comprises 3.2% of Founders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Founders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $12,749,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $45,000. 65.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Facebook alerts:

NASDAQ:FB opened at $317.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $331.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $345.25. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $244.61 and a 12 month high of $384.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $884.24 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 35.88%. The company had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Facebook from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Bank of America raised their price target on Facebook from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush dropped their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. DZ Bank downgraded Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Facebook from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $398.21.

In other news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.77, for a total transaction of $29,201,621.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,378 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total value of $474,335.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,654,663 shares of company stock worth $570,251,267. Corporate insiders own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

Recommended Story: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.