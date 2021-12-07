Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Stock Holdings Raised by Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC

Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,502,195 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,445 shares during the quarter. Fox Factory comprises about 3.0% of Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC owned 3.57% of Fox Factory worth $217,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in Fox Factory during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fox Factory in the 2nd quarter valued at $68,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 114.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 6,294.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fox Factory alerts:

In related news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 5,000 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.00, for a total value of $770,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF traded up $6.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $188.15. 95 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,118. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $166.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.40. The stock has a market cap of $7.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.70, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.74. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $93.25 and a 12-month high of $190.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.06. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $347.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

About Fox Factory

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fox Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fox Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.