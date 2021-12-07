Foxtons Group (LON:FOXT) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $52.23

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 52.23 ($0.69) and traded as low as GBX 39.92 ($0.53). Foxtons Group shares last traded at GBX 42 ($0.56), with a volume of 156,476 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.93) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 70 ($0.93) target price on shares of Foxtons Group in a report on Thursday, October 28th.

The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 46.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.42, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of £133.97 million and a PE ratio of -84.00.

In related news, insider Nigel Rich CBE bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £96,000 ($127,304.07). Also, insider Alan Giles bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £24,000 ($31,826.02).

Foxtons Group Company Profile (LON:FOXT)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in the letting and management of residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

