Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.540. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.45 billion-$4.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion.

Shares of FRG traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.24. 206,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 175,240. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $25.28 and a 52 week high of $52.17. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.17. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 7.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Franchise Group will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on FRG. Barrington Research lifted their target price on Franchise Group from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Aegis boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley boosted their target price on Franchise Group from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Franchise Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 330,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after buying an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 226.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,754,000 after buying an additional 113,230 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franchise Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Franchise Group by 106.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franchise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of tax return preparation and related services and products. It operates through the following segments: Vitamin Shoppe, American Freight, Liberty Tax and Buddy’s. The Vitamin Shoppe segment is an omni-channel specialty retailer of vitamins, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition and other health and wellness products.

